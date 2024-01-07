Accidents in public spaces spur safety push

A section of Kanchanaphisek Road near Rama II Road collapsed on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Pong Thangluang)

A campaign to set up an independent agency to promote public safety in the wake of a series of alarming accidents at construction and civic amenity sites is under way.

Democrat Party deputy leader Suchatvee Suwansawat said a proposal to create the agency has received a positive response and more than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for its establishment. The agency will be responsible for improving public safety and reducing risks, he said.

Mr Suchatvee, a former president of the Council of Engineers, said it is high time for the public to push the authorities to prevent such accidents that compromise public safety.

When the petition has gathered the signatures of 10,000 people, a bill will be proposed to create an agency that will advocate for the safety of Thais, he added.

Under the bill, the agency would investigate accidents, educate the public and give advice to the public and private sectors. It would also issue safety warnings about risky construction projects.

On Friday afternoon, a section of Kanchanaphisek Road near Rama II Road collapsed, causing traffic snarls. Earlier, a guide wheel fell off a Yellow Line train, landing on Thepharak Road below before bouncing and hitting a taxi.

On Dec 24, a section of the Pink Line fell onto a street, damaging several cars parked along Tiwanon Road in Nonthaburi. In August, a 10-metre-long sheet of metal crashed to the ground as it was being lifted by a crane at an overpass at Bang Kapi intersection, killing one worker and injuring two others.