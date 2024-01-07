German president to visit this month to meet Srettha, HM King

Steinmeier: Rail, science deals pending (Reuters photo)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to visit Thailand, at the invitation of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, from Jan 24–26.

Mr Steinmeier and Mr Srettha will discuss bilateral cooperation and observe the signing of two new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on the rail system and sciences.

The discussions, planned on Jan 25, will also be attended by cabinet ministers, said government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Mr Srettha will also host a state lunch banquet in honour of the visiting president and his wife at Government House. On this special occasion, Their Majesties the King and Queen have also granted the visiting German president and his spouse an audience in the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at Dusit Palace.

Mr Steinmeier will be the first foreign state leader to visit Thailand since Mr Srettha's government assumed office. The visit will also be the first official call by a German president since the visit of former German president Johannes Rau in 2002.

The visit is seen as a good opportunity for both sides to strengthen political and trade relations while formally working towards a better strategic partnership.

"The PM aims to push for more reciprocal benefits in the development of trade, investment and energy and for bilateral cooperation to cope with changes in climate, occupations and security," the government spokesman said.

Included in the tour is a visit to Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing (Thailand) factory in Samut Prakan province. The factory is the German car maker's major base of production of vehicles and electric vehicles.

The German president and his delegation will also go to Ubon Ratchathani province to visit the Hydro Floating Solar Hybrid Power Plant, one of the world's largest floating hydro-solar hybrid power stations, at Sirindhorn Dam and the Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscape Project in Trakan Phuetphon district.