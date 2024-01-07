Police find nearly 500 minors at 'Youths' Heaven' illegal pub

The nightclub dubbed 'Youths' Heaven' was crowded when officials halted its illegal operation in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, early Sunday morning. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

PATHUM THANI: Officials raided an illegal nightclub in Khlong Luang district early on Sunday morning and found nearly 500 minors.

According to Ronnarong Thipsiri, an inspector-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, about 50 officials raided the "HEAVEN Rangsit" pub at 12.30am following complaints about its illegal operation, underage patrons and violations of closing time and noise control regulations.

Just before the raid, plain-clothes officials found that the operator of the club dubbed "Youths' Heaven" did not have an entertainment venue licence. The place held about 1,000 customers and its staff managed to take underage patrons through its backyard exit and hide them when officials showed up.

At about 12.30am officials blocked the venue's exits. Officials turned on all the lights and questioned all those in the club. They found 489 minors there, the youngest 16 years of age.

The operator was charged with illegally operating an entertainment place, welcoming customers aged under 20 years, selling and advertising alcoholic drinks illegally and selling alcoholic drinks to minors.