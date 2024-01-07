Raised dump truck collapses footbridge, closing Highway 32

A collapsed footbridge across Highway 32 is seen after it was hit by the raised body of a dump truck in Ang Thong province on Sunday morning. (Photo: Department of Highways)

ANG THONG: A dump truck whose body was accidentally raised pulled down a pedestrian bridge, blocking a main highway to the North on Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Highways, the incident happened in Muang district at about 7am when the dump truck was travelling north on Highway 32 in tambon Chairi. The raised body of the truck struck the footbridge, which then collapsed onto the truck and highway.

The road, also known as the Asian Highway, was blocked in both directions by the collapsed bridge. Officials deployed mobile cranes to remove the wreckage and directed motorists to use a detour.