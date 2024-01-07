9 boys 'raped' by football coach, sponsor

Pavena Hongsakula, centre, meets the parents of abused boys at the Udonthani Primary Education Service Area Office 3 in Kumphawapi district, Udon Thani, on Saturday. (Photo from her foundation)

The number of boys allegedly raped by their football coach and team sponsor in Udon Thani province has risen to nine, according to police and a foundation.

The updated information was shared in a meeting between officials and Pavena Hongsakula, chair of the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, in Udon Thani on Saturday.

Police and other participants in the meeting said the parents of another boy had a complaint similar to those of seven football teammates at a primary school in Kumphawapi district.

Apart from the eight alleged victims, police identified another underage boy recorded in a video clip and were questioning him. All the victims were 10-13 years old.

Ms Pavena said educational authorities would impose measures to prevent the abuse from recurring and ensure children's safety and the Justice Ministry would offer 55,000 baht in compensation to each victim.

Thee Pawangkanan, deputy secretary-general of the Basic Education Commission, said a woman teacher who raised the abuse case with the foundation had been threatened and was thus transferred elsewhere for her safety.

The mother of a ten-year-old boy who was among the young victims said that affected parents and children were worried because the two suspects were temporarily released and used chat apps to try to contact the children who filed complaints against them.

The case was filed after a fourth grader met the woman teacher to return his football jersey. She was surprised because the boy loved football.

The boy finally told the teacher that he had been sexually abused. Later more parents and boys made similar complaints.

The accused persons were the boys' football team coach, aged 43, and a retired major, 64. They were arrested on Dec 14 and confessed to the sexual abuse after because police found numerous video clips depicting it.

The coach and the sponsor had allegedly persuaded young players to stay at their houses and later sexually abused the boys. Two team members, both aged 10, were rescued by the foundation.