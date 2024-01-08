Unscathed Tesla driver who smashed into 12 other vehicles 'was drunk'

A Tesla car rests behind another car that was hit from behind and also smashed into another vehicle due to the first impact, in Muang district of Phitsanulok early Sunday morning. (Photos supplied)

PHITSANULOK: The male driver of a Tesla car that hit 12 other vehicles at high speed had alcohol in his blood, according to sources. He was uninjured.

Pol Col Thatchapong Wongpattananiwat, chief of the Muang Phitsanulok police station, said on Monday that police found the blood alcohol level in the Tesla car driver was 198mg per 100ml of blood and were waiting for a doctor's confirmation on the blood alcohol level before charging the man with drunk driving.

Initially the man was charged with reckless driving causing property damage, the station chief said.

The multiple crashes happened at about 3.20am on Saturday when the speeding grey Tesla car hit six cars and six motorcycles near a night-shift eatery on inbound Mitraparp Road in Muang district. No one was injured, including the Tesla car driver.

As the driver's name was withheld, Pol Col Thatchapong admitted that the man who drove under the influence was an advisor to the Phitsanulok police affairs committee. The station chief said that the driver agreed to compensate all damaged parties.

Arthit Sriputhorn, 35, said the incident occurred when the eatery was crowded and fortunately his elder brother, who ran the place, parked a vehicle in a position that protected customers from the speeding Tesla.

The Tesla car smashed into the rear of the eatery operator's car at a high speed. Customers were relieved that none of them were hurt and shocked that the Tesla driver was not injured either, Mr Arthit said.