Women seek arrest of US dating app voyeur

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, right, speaks of the case at the Police Club on Monday. Ms Pavena Hongsakula, founder of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, centre, and the complainant were also present. (Police photo)

One of three women who claim they fell victim to a violent voyeur they met online spoke with Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, on Monday to seek action against him.

She was accompanied by Pavena Hongsakul, founder of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women.

The perpetrator, according to Ms Pavena, is a 33-year-old American national and alleged former military serviceman. He told each victim he wanted to start a family with them in the United States.

After the victims fell for his lies and began a relationship with him, he secretly taped their sexual encounters. One woman who ended up marrying him said she was assaulted and blackmailed after filing for a divorce. She now suffers from panic attacks as a result.

All three alleged that the man was a member of a secret group that exchanged and traded explicit videos and images. The victims remained silent initially out of fear he might share compromising clips of them online, but now wish to make sure that no other women fall prey to him or his group.

According to the victims, the man had previously been married to a woman from the Philippines and a Chinese-American woman and had violent tendencies. They said he actively used dating apps to meet and chat with women.

Ms Pavena said she believes there are more victims who are scared of coming forward and encouraged them to contact the Pavena Foundation to seek help.

Pol Gen Surachate said the man has entered and exited Thailand multiple times on a tourist visa. A search warrant and a warrant for his arrest are being processed, and the RTP has coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to prevent him from leaving the country.