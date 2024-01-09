Huge fire razes paper factory in Pathum Thani

Firemen battle the blaze at a paper factory in Muang district of Pathum Thani province early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Firemen continued to battle a fire that destroyed a huge paper factory warehouse in Muang district on Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported.

At least 20 fire trucks and crews fought the blaze at the Mawanpathum Paper Co factory in tambon Bang Kradee, according to Pol Lt Col Suwat Phoree, investigation chief at Pak Klong Rangsit police station.

The fire in the 12-metre by 80-metre-long warehouse was reported about 3am. The building contained huge piles of compressed paper. The flames rapidly engulfed the whole warehouse.

Firefighters continued to spray water on the blaze late Tuesday morning, to prevent the flames spreading to nearby buildings.

Thawatchai Ungamphornwilai, mayor of Bang Kadee municipality, said nearby residents first reported the blaze. No workers were inside the paper factory at the time.

The municipality and the provincial industry office had earlier ordered the three-month closure of the factory after complaints it caused pollution and produced a foul smell that disturbed local residents. The factory management had failed to solve the problems before the fire, the mayor said.