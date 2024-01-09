Two colleges suspend classes after brawl

Rival students from two Bangkok colleges confront each other on the skywalk outside the MBK shopping mall in Bangkok on Monday evening. (CCTV photo)

Rajamangala University of Technology has suspended classes at its Uthen Thawai campus for three days and Pathumwan Institute of Technology has declared its campus off-limits to students for almost a month following a brawl near the MBK shopping mall that caused panic among shoppers.

The incident took place on Monday around 5.50pm on the skywalk between the National Stadium BTS station and the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC). Two groups of brawling students, each numbering between 30 and 40, sending people in the area fleeing for safety. Police rushed to control the situation. One person was injured in the incident.

Supamas Isarabhakdi, the minister of Higher Education Science, Research and Innovation expressed concern about innocent people being affected by the violence.

Ms Supamas subsequently ordered officials of her ministry to investigate and hold talks with executives of the two schools about measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident, said Suchada Thaensap, secretary to the minister

After the meeting, the Uthen Thawai campus of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok issued an announcement suspending classes and exams for all classes from Jan 9 to 11. Students will be prohibited from entering the campus. Offenders will face action in accordance with the university’s rules and regulations, said Ms Suchada.

The Pathumwan Institute of Technology said it was prohibiting students from all programmes and classes from entering the campus from Jan 9 to Feb 4. Offenders will face punishment in according to its rules and regulations.

Lecturers will provide online classes for students during the period. Any students who need to enter the campus are required to submit a letter to the rector, with requests approved on a case-by-case basis, said the secretary to the minister.

On its Facebook page, the Uthen Thawai campus on Tuesday posted an announcement issued by the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture about the suspension of classes from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rival gangs from the same two schools have clashed before, with one recent incident in Klong Toey resulting in the death of an innocent bystander.

A Pathumwan Institute of Technology student was arrested in connection with the shooting, which was intended to hit a rival student. He said it was part of an initiation rite.