52 army bases to host drug rehab centres

More than 4,400 addicts to be treated initially, says defence ministry spokesman

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, shown above visiting Armed Forces Headquarters on Oct 11, on Tuesday chaired a meeting with military chiefs to discuss a new drug rehabilitation programme that will use army bases. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Ministry of Defence will open rehabilitation centres for drug addicts, known in Thai as Rakjai centres, at 52 army bases nationwide.

The plan is a response to a government policy to use military facilities as places to treat and stabilise drug addicts, as announced by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Jan 4, said Rear Adm Thanitpong Sirisawetsak, the ministry spokesman.

The centres will initially assist 4,414 drug addicts in 85 districts of 30 provinces. They have been labelled as individuals of high concern and in need of immediate rehabilitation outside their communities.

Separating them from their communities will help reduce violence and make people feel safe, said Rear Adm Thanitpong.

The announcement was made after a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang. Participants included Gen Sanitchanok Sangkachan, the ministry’s permanent secretary; Defence Forces Commander Gen Songwit Noonpakdee; Army Chief Gen Charoenchai Hinthao; Navy Chief Adm Adung Phan-iam, and Air Force Chief ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul.

The centres will have treatments with options of 60, 90 and 120 days.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board will also help the centres with patient screening, the spokesman said.

The army will provide more rehabilitation centres in the future, he added.