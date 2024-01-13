Bhumjaithai MP in hot water over allegations of vote-buying

Mukdawan: May be suspended as MP

A Bhumjaithai (BJT) MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat Mukdawan Luengsinil is facing removal from office after the provincial election committee found grounds to vote-buying allegations during last year's general election.

In a letter to Suthep Boonyakiat, the person who initiated an election fraud complaint against Ms Mukdawan, the committee said it would ask the Supreme Court to order a new election in Constituency 8, with expenses to be shouldered by Ms Mukdawan.

Signed by Sanya Krungkaew, director of the Nakhon Si Thammarat elections committee, the letter said the panel will also ask the court to revoke Ms Mukdawan's right to contest elections.

A source close to the matter said the panel ruled to disqualify Ms Mukdawan during its Dec 26 meeting. She stands accused of offering money in exchange for votes and rally attendance during the election campaign.

The committee will forward the case to the Supreme Court for a ruling, and Ms Mukdawan is likely to be suspended as an MP if the court accepts the case.

Twelve candidates contested the May 14 general election in Constituency 8, which covers four districts: Chang Klang, Na Bon, Chawang and Phipun. Of the 117,640 eligible voters, 90,014 cast votes, or about 76.52%.

The Bhumjaithai politician grabbed 23,393 votes, with Palang Pracharath Party candidate Suntorn Rakrong finishing second, garnering 17,448 votes. Move Forward Party candidate Preechanon Sappjit came third with 11,587 votes, while Democrat Poonsiri Boonyakiat, daughter of Democrat veteran Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, received 10,529 votes.

The candidates from the PPRP, the MFP and the Democrat Party are said to remain politically active in the constituency, and the report about Ms Mukdawan being disqualified is expected to intensify political activities.