Three killed in Ratchaburi shooting rampage

Shooting erupted after security chief argued with colleagues over wage changes

Police inspect the crime scene where three people were shot dead at the Ratchaburi Power Plant in Damnoen Saduak district of Ratchaburi province on Friday night. (Screen capture)

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured during a shooting rampage carried out by a security guard in Damnoen Saduak district of Ratchaburi on Friday night.

Police were called to the scene at the Ratchaburi Power Plant operated by SET-listed Ratch Group Plc in tambon Ban Rai just after 9pm, after multiple shootings were reported.

A team of police officers and medical personnel found three men slain on the road. They were identified as 55-year-old Pichet, 50-year-old Chanarop and 52-year-old Chakrit. Their family names were withheld.

Pichet and Chanarop held managerial positions at the plant, while Chakrit was a security guard trainer.

Another staff member, 50-year-old Sathit, suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man named Boonlert, the head of security for the facility, was the individual responsible for the deadly shooting.

Police were told that Boonlert’s guard company had recently had its responsibilities reduced after the plant engaged an additional security provider.

According to reports, Boonlert became enraged during an argument with his colleagues over wage changes and suddenly opened fire at them with a 9mm pistol.

Following the shooting, Boonlert attempted to evade police in a pickup truck but was quickly captured at his home nearby.