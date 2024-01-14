Long Covid, vaccines may cause disease and death: Chula, Rangsit

People wait for booster Covid-19 vaccine shots in Nonthaburi province in August 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Long Covid-19 infections and multiple Covid-19 vaccinations might let hidden diseases surface, weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders, according to authorities from Chulalongkorn and Rangsit universities.

The warning came from Prof Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, director of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University, and Panthep Puapongphan, dean of the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University.

They stated on Sunday that symptoms that remained longer than three months after Covid-19 infection were called "long Covid" and included symptoms concerning the heart, lungs and nerves as well as the inflammation of skin, tendons, fibrous tissue, muscles and joints.

They could also lead to cancer and might spark outbreaks of illnesses that lay dormant, such as herpes, they said.

Prof Dr Thiravat and Mr Panthep stated that there were efforts to conceal data about the people affected and killed by vaccinations, and the official number of people affected by vaccinations was thus unrealistically low.

Consequently, many people were unaware that vaccinations affected them and they could not find proper treatment.

They also said that the mortality rate of Thais rose from its levels before and during the Covid-19 pandemic. They urged for investigation to find out if it was related to vaccinations. They did not give relevant numbers.

Studies in other countries showed that Covid-19 vaccination killed some people who suffered damage to their systems including their heart, blood and respiratory systems, they claimed.

In addition, the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University found nearly 100 Covid-19 cases who were vaccinated had the inflammation and protein conditions that indicate brain disorders, they said, with some already showing brain disorder symptoms.

Prof Dr Thiravat and Mr Panthep also quoted Ramathibodi Hospital as reporting a research project by the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University that after their third jabs of Covid-19 vaccination, some people had weak T-Cell immunity. It meant that excessive vaccinations might weaken immunity, they said.

The true data should be revealed, they said, to let people make informed decisions on their vaccination, they said.