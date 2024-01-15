Treat migrant workers better: Sihasak

Sihasak: Calls for better treatment

Lawmakers and the public need to have a better understanding of illegal migration to solve the problem at its roots, said Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

He was speaking at a recent seminar held by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, titled "Shaping Public Perception Towards Migrants", in conjunction with the International Organisation for Migration.

Illegal migration is mostly driven by economic conflicts, war or persecution, Mr Sihasak noted, adding that as each migrant has his or her own reasons to leave, each case requires a unique approach. "We need to understand that migration is a multidimensional issue," he said.

Illegal migration is closely linked to many other issues, for example, national security, economic crises and human rights violations, so the government needs to figure out a balanced approach.

The deputy foreign affairs minister said Thailand has long history of accommodating displaced people, from the 300,000 refugees from Cambodia displaced by the civil war in the 1970s, to the steady stream of people from Myanmar who are fleeing the war-torn country and take shelter in Thailand.

At the same time, many Thai workers are currently illegally employed overseas, he said. Thailand is regarded as a transit country for migrants including Rohingya people from Myanmar, Uyghurs from China and North Korean defectors.

The issue is sensitive, especially when it comes to Uyghurs, as it is related to the Thai-Chinese bilateral relationship, he said. While Thais' perception of migrants has improved over the past couple of years, there is still room for improvement. He called on the public to treat foreign migrant workers like they would Thais.

"Migrant workers contribute greatly to the economy and they are a part of society," he said.

"We are trying to win the seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2025-2027. If we can do better, it will help us to win a seat," he said.