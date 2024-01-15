Army drug rehab plan sparks rights concerns

A government initiative to open rehabilitation centres for drug addicts, also known as rakjai centres, in 52 army barracks nationwide is sparking human rights concerns among civil society groups.

Writing on social media, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has highlighted drug problems in the country and the government's plan to use military premises to provide drug rehabilitation programmes.

Since then, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has held meetings to discuss the initiative, and decided that the centres will initially assist 4,414 drug addicts in 85 districts of 30 provinces via 60, 90 or 120-day treatment options.

However, military-style drug rehabilitation methods have raised abuse concerns.

Thissadee Sawangying, director of the Health and Opportunity Network, said a military-run rehab centre has long existed. Known as the Civil Development Center, it has served as a facility for people convicted of illegal drug use, she said.

There, those arrested for the crime undergo disciplinary training and are monitored by the military, she said.

She asked whether the government's initiative would repeat the regimes of this centre, which do not conform to universal treatment practices.

Among her concerns were the mistreatment of those suffering from mental illness and transwomen, she said.

Citing the accounts of transwomen at the centre, she said they were treated as servants by their male counterparts and mistreated by centre personnel.

Ms Thissadee said there aren't many experts who understand the complexities of drug use in Thailand.

"So it remains questionable whether the PM could ensure that users are treated by qualified personnel," she said.

She also urged the government to come up with a clear list of criteria for enroling drug addicts into the programme.

As such, she called for transparency and allowing the civil sector to perform checks and balances.

Also, she said drug rehabilitation must be voluntary, based on universal harm reduction values and human rights principles.

"It is still a question why the military has to take charge of dealing with drug use while it is actually not the role of the military to do so," she said.

"What the PM needs to do is increase the capacity of the medical sector in drug treatments, such as their knowledge, staff and working closely with civil society, not militarising drug treatments," she said.

Gloria Lai, regional director of the International Drug Policy Consortium, also raised concerns over the government's decision to open drug rehab in the country's military camps.

Ms Lai said Thailand has a history of violence and abuse related to drugs, and it still continues.

Much violence and abuse, perpetrated by both military and law enforcement, took place during the Thaksin Shinawatra administration after he announced a zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

The military are not health experts and should not be involved in the delivery of health services to the public, she said.

"In addition, you have seen concerns of violence, including extrajudicial killings," she said.

"So, I think it is inappropriate for the military to take a bigger role, particularly in the provision of drug treatment services.

"If the proposal is for the military to take over more work, strong justification as to why that is necessary will be needed," she added.

Harm reduction

Ms Lai praised Thailand's efforts to reduce harm under its new Narcotic Codes. However, she said she is concerned compulsory treatment is still in place for people who use drugs.

Not all people who use drugs need treatment, only those who are willing, she said.

Acording to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, about 10% of drug users may experience dependency or usage problems.

"I think harm reduction, if you are going to make it voluntary, means you have to allow people a degree of freedom and liberty to choose what they like," she said.

"You think of those who have diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, for example," she said.

"It is up to them to choose whether they seek health services or not.

"If you are going to use a health-led approach, that means you cannot criminalise the activity any more."

People can be discouraged from taking drugs without the need for compulsion, in the same way that public safety campaigns discourage people from smoking or drinking to excess, she said.