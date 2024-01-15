Officials sued for lost B2bn deposit on huge gloves order

Health personnel wear disposable rubber gloves for protection during vaccination against Covid-19 in a community in Bangkok in 2021. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Public Warehouse Organisation is suing its former chief and six other officials for return of a 2 billion baht deposit made on a 112 billion baht purchase of rubber gloves which were not delivered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut said on Monday that prosecutors had already been asked to take legal action against the seven officials. The Comptroller General's Department held the seven responsible for the damage to the project, whch was for the procurement of 500 milion rubber gloves.

Mr Kriangsak said the department fingered the officials last month. They had withdrawn 2 billion baht from the PWO's account to pay the deposit to the contracted supplier. The seven targeted officials included former acting PWO director Pol Col Rungroj Puttiyaphiwat.

Criminal action was also underway. Assets had been impounded from the suspects and included land, luxury cars and motorcycles and expensive watches and bags.

Pol Col Rungroj earlier denied any corruption and said he had expected the 2020 procurement project to make profit for the organisation.

The deposit was paid to Guardian Gloves Co, the contracted supplier, which received orders from the PWO to supply rubber gloves which were in high demand during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the deposit, the PWO never received a single pair of gloves and the organisation cancelled the contract.