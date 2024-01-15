Police suspect suicide in model's death

Prawrawee “Yoko” Sahatthatphong (Photo: Nattawadee Tanataweewong Facebook account)

Police believe that the death of Prawrawee “Yoko” Sahatthatphong, a 28-year-old motor show model, was due to suicide, citing a cyanide bottle and a suicide note found at the scene as prime evidence.

All evidence, including witnesses’ testimony and CCTV footage, has undergone thorough verification, said Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poonsawat, deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner, on Monday.

Prawrawee was found dead on Nov 1 last year in her Ekkamai condominium.

The autopsy showed that she died from cyanide poisoning, with at least 1.26 microgrammes per millilitre found in her bloodstream.

Many pieces of evidence found in her room pointed to suicide, including a bottle of cyanide and antidepressant medication that had been consumed by the deceased.

The Metropolitan Police Division 5 commander Pol Maj Gen Wittawat Chinkham said that the suicide note written at 8.56am was addressed to her boyfriend.

The note was found on her phone, as was an online search history for cyanide.

However, Prawrawee’s mother was sceptical about the death of her daughter, citing an unusual 33-minute time gap in her condominium’s CCTV footage as well as her “normal” appearance despite being diagnosed with depression.

She was suspicious of Prawrawee’s boyfriend, who was able to enter her room and whom she had never met before her daughter's death.

Regarding the suspicious time gap between Prawrawee entering the condominium's elevator at 6.43am and the sight of her walking along the hallway at 7.20am, Pol Maj Gen Wittawat said that the lapse was explainable.

However, the information cannot be revealed to the public just yet.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage did not show any sign of any individual entering the deceased's room at the time of the suspected suicide, said Pol Maj Gen Wittawat.

He added that the police are ready to answer all questions about Prawrawee’s death, but more time is needed for investigators to provide a full conclusion.

Atchariya Reuangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club, said there were 15 suspicious points in the case.

He was to accompany Prawrawee’s mother to meet with the lead investigator at Khlong Tan Police Station on Wednesday at 9am.