Low birth rate to go on national agenda

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew

The government will make the nation's declining birth rate a priority on the national agenda, according to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.

Responding to Senator Ampol Chindawattana's question about the nation's declining birth rate, the minister said tackling the problem isn't as easy as it sounds, as the problem is caused by changing priorities, as well as socioeconomic values.

However, the government will urgently address the issue, as the unmitigated drop in the birth rate has significant economic and social implications, especially since experts have said if current trends continue, Thailand's population will drop to about 33 million in about six decades.

Should the prevailing trend continue, Dr Cholnan continued, in about 60 years, Thailand will have about 18 million senior citizens, 14 million working-age adults and only 1 million individuals aged 0-14.

He said instead of focusing on just increasing the nation's birth rate, the government will also concentrate on the quality of human development and human capital.

The government's plans to promote births and further invest in human capital development have been submitted to the cabinet for a review, Dr Cholnan said, adding once approved they will be formally announced as a part of the national agenda.

Under this five-year plan, a committee will be established to ensure that all ministries are on track to implement measures and policies in a coordinated manner, according to Dr Cholnan.