Revenue from foreign filmmaking peaked last year

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Government revenue from foreign movie makers peaked last year at 6.6 billion baht with US and Chinese film crews being the two biggest groups.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Tuesday the revenue came from the production of 466 foreign movies. The film makers arrived from 40 countries.

"The 6.6-billion-baht revenue is the highest since the promotion of Thailand for foreign film making began," he said.

The largest number came from the United States last year, followed by Hong Kong and China, the spokesman said.

"The movie industry is a creative industry that generates national income. It is also a channel to present the soft power of Thailand and enhance its competitiveness," Mr Chai said.