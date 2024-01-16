17 tourists injured when bus overturns in Phuket

The overturned tour bus at Bang Duk curve in Phuket's Thalang district on Tuesday morning. Seventeen Chinese tourists and two Thais were injured. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A small tour bus overturned on a curve in Thalang district, injuring 17 Chinese tourists, two them seriously, and two of the Thai crew on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at Bang Duk curve on Thep Krasattri Road and was called in to police about 7.50am, according to Pol Maj Akkaraphon Sriwilai, deputy chief investigator at Tha Chatchai.

Emergency responders found a white bus with Buri Ram licence plates overturned on the road near the centre divider, its windscreen shattered.

Seventeen tourists, one of them a child, were hurt. Two had serious injuries. The Thai driver and a crewman suffered minor injuries. Medics treated the injured before sending them to Thalang Hospital.

Police investigators reported the bus was carrying 17 Chinese nationals and three Thais - a guide, the driver and his assistant. They were travelling from a hotel in downtown Muang district to Thap Lamu pier, where the tourists were to board a boat to the Similan islands in Phangnga.

The driver lost control of the bus at Bang Duk curve and it overturned.

The police investigation was continuing.