At least 20 killed in Suphan Buri fireworks explosion

Blast was second fatal incident at factory in Muang district

Smoke pours from a fireworks factory in Muang district of Suphan Buri following an explosion that claimed at least 17 lives on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Suphan Buri Highway Rescue Association)

At least 20 people were killed on Wednesday in an explosion at a Suphan Buri fireworks factory where a blast a year ago left one person dead and three injured. Ten more people are said to be missing.

The explosion occurred at village Moo 3 in tambon Salakhao of Muang district around 3.30pm.

The force of the blast spread debris in a radius of 100 metres, with human remains scattered everywhere.

Local residents said that about 20 workers had arrived to work at the factory in the morning and that they saw nobody come out after the explosion.

“We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors,” provincial governor Nattapat Suwanprateep told Reuters earlier.

The factory owner was not among the dead because he had gone out to deliver fireworks to customers at the time, said Thongsuk Suenui, deputy chairman of tambon Salakhao municipality.

The factory was operating out of a farmhouse which where gunpowder and other raw materials for fireworks were stored. The operator had reportedly sought permission from the relevant agencies and a public hearing was held.

There were reports that an explosion at the same factory in November 2022 killed one person.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation.

“The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries,” his office said.

Local officials said the dead included 12 women and 8 men. They were: Ms Ramphai Khenma, Sophon Soikhakhao, Ms Saengduen Prangchan, Tam Prangchan, Ms Maem Khwan-on, Ms Namphon Kerdnok, Ms Phayao Bunklom, Ms Bunklua Thongsamrit, Thaweesak Thongsamrit, Ms Ratchanee Phanton, Rungrot Ounnoi, Somnuek Bunklong, Ms Manop Juadphan-in, Ms Phorntip Phantaeng, Keng (surname was not khown), Ms Tuenjai Yimyaem, Samran Saithong, Somkhuan Jaengwithee, Ms Suchada Phanphuek and Ms Phassorn Naksomphong.