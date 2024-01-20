US warns Thai navy over HTMS Sukhothai salvage

A diver inspects the wreckage of the corvette HMTS Sukhothai, which sank on Dec 18, 2022 with 106 people onboard as it was patrolling rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand off Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Twenty-four bodies were recovered and five other sailors were missing and presumed dead. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The United States has warned the Royal Thai Navy about the reported involvement of a Chinese company in a plan to salvage the US-built corvette HTMS Sukhothai.

The warning was contained in correspondence revealed by Chayaphon Satondee, a Move Forward Party MP for Bangkok who is a member of the House committee reviewing the 2024 budget bill.

According to Mr Chayaphon, the document from the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand (Jusmagthai) said the navy had yet to respond to US concerns since the ship sank in the Gulf of Thailand on Dec 18, 2022. Twenty-four of the 106 crew onboard died and five others were missing and presumed dead.

Jusmag, which oversees US military affairs in Thailand, first contacted the navy a month after the Sukhothai sank, seeking information about plans to recover the ship that entered service in 1987. It never received a reply, and on Dec 1 last year it sent the follow-up letter quoted by Mr Chayaphon.

The second letter urged the navy to abide by its agreement with the US, following a report that it would select a Thai contractor that had teamed up with a Chinese partner to salvage the warship.

Mr Chayaphon said that in the case of a salvage operation involving a US-built ship, the navy has an obligation to seek US government approval of the contractor.

Jusmagthai, he said, warned the navy that failure to do so would constitute a violation of agreements that affect foreign military sales between Thailand and the US.

Adm Adung Phan-iam, the navy commander, said it is working out how to proceed.

“If the US takes part in the salvage operation, it may delay the operation from its original schedule set in April,” said a source who asked not to be identified.

The navy has found a bid winner that will salvage the warship with a budget of 199 million baht, pending approval.