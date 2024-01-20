Chinese tourist drowns off Similan islands

Rescuers bring a 44-year-old Chinese man to shore after he encountered trouble while swimming off Koh 7 in the Similan islands in Phangnga on Saturday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre’s Region 3)

PHANGNGA: A 44-year-old Chinese man drowned while swimming off the Similan islands on Saturday.

The tourist, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was swimming near Koh 7 in Mu Koh Similan National Park when he began to struggle, said officials from Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3, who were alerted at 1.45pm.

Rescuers managed to bring the man to shore quickly. Medics and officials from a navy security unit administered first aid before sending the man to the Khao Lak Medical Centre.

He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.