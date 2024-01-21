Man's dismembered body parts found in freezer

A man's legs were found in a freezer in a rented room in a commercial building in Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Khunthian 30)

The dismembered body parts of a man have been found in a freezer in a rented room in Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district.

Police at the Samae Dam station were alerted to the discovery in a commercial building in the southernmost district of Bangkok on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers found a white freezer on the fourth floor of the building. Inside were a man's legs. There were bloodstains in the room and a bathroom, and a chainsaw was found under a bed.

Investigators were checking CCTV footage in the area and its vicinity to identify suspects.

At the scene, a Myanmar man said he and five compatriots visited the building on Friday. An Indian man occupied and used the room as a job placement office, he said.

Five of them were later brought to work elsewhere, the Myanmar man continued. The other one – identified only as Yao – remained at the building, and friends lost contact with him on Saturday.

The Myanmar national returned to the building on Sunday. He phoned the owner of the building, who told him him to break into the property. It was then that he made the gruesome discovery and called police.



