Immigration updates 90-day online reporting

More reliable system for foreigners expected to lead to less overcrowding at Immigration offices

A tourist studies details of the "90 Days Online Notification" service, on display at Immigration Division 1 at the Government Complex in Laksi, on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Immigration Bureau on Monday updated its online service for foreigners who need to report their presence in the kingdom every 90 days.

Immigration police chief Pol Lt Gen Ittipol Ittisaranachai said the "90 Days Online Notification" service initially covers foreign investors who have received promotional privileges from the Board of Investment. It would later be expanded to cover other kinds of visas, he said.

All foreigners staying in Thailand on various kinds of long-term visas are required to confirm their address with the Immigration Bureau every 90 days. An online system has been available for several years but it was unreliable and most people continued to visit Immigration offices in person.

The Bureau has responded by improving the system in hopes that more people will use online reporting, leading to fewer visits and less overcrowding at Immigration offices.

Foreigners who need to make a 90-day report can register at this link to create an account by providing an email address. Registration should be done at least 15 days before the next 90-day reporting deadline.

Once it has the applicant’s details, the Bureau will email a password that can be used to log in each time one needs to make a 90-day report.