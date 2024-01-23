Cooler outlook, rough seas in South

A woman wraps a girl in warm clothng at Wat Thapan market in Din Daeng district, Bangkok. The weather office has forecast a cool snap for Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Residents of Greater Bangkok can expect a brief spell of cool weather on Wednesday, as harmful dust levels continue to pollute the air they breathe.

The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that temperatures in the capital will drop by 1-3°C for just one day, while other parts of the country except the southern region will expeience a fall of 3-5°C from Tuesday to Friday.

The cool spell was due to a high pressure zone now moving into the northerly regions, the weather service said.

It also issued a warning to expect high seas with waves up to three metres high for provinces along the Gulf of Thailand and scattered rain on the Andaman coast from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Pollution Control Department said conditions throughout the country were improving after days of hazardous levels of fine dust.

However, the respite would be short-lived in the Bangkok area, with unhealthy levels of PM2.5 dust forecast to return from next Monday.