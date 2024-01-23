Saw box found in car of murder-dismemberment suspect

Police find a box for a circular saw in the boot of the red MG car used by an Indian man suspected of killing and dismembering a Myanmar job seeker. Police opened the locked vehicle at Tha Kham police station in Bang Khunthian district on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Police have opened the car used by two Indian men accused of killing and dismembering a Myanmar job seeker and found a box for a circular saw and unused plastic bags inside the vehicle.

Police on Tuesday had a locksmith open the locked red MG, which has Bangkok registration, in the car park of Tha Kham police station in Bang Khunthian district.

The car was rented in the name of Sundaravel Pragadeesh Kumar, 23, a registered job placement agent and one of two prime suspects in the case.

Police had earlier found the MG at a privately owned car park on Soi Chula 5 in Pathumwan district. The car had been left there on Saturday.

When it was opened, police found a box designed to hold a circular saw together with a can of oil in the rear storage area. There were also two packs of unused black plastic bags, on the back seat.

Police have been tracing the movements of Mr Sundaravel and his 26-year-old compatriot Gunalan Deivasigamani. They are suspected of killing a 35-year-old Myanmar man, A Say Kai, in a commercial building Mr Sundaravel rented and used as a job placement agency in Bang Khunthian. Both are Indian nationals.

The victim's body was cut into six pieces and hidden in a working freezer in the building, number 522 on Soi Sakae Ngam 35/3 Road.

Other Myanmar job seekers who had arrived at the agency with the victim on Jan 14, and then left for jobs elsewhere had returned and found the body in the freezer on Sunday. In addition to the dismembered body, police found an electric pruning saw there.

Before opening the car, detectives found CCTV footage showing the suspects bought a freezer at a store in Bang Bon district at 6.37pm on Jan 19. They took the freezer into the building about 7pm and then left the building at 9pm. Both men left the country on Saturday and returned to India.

Police said earlier they believed Indian authorities would soon locate and arrest the two suspects, for return to Thailand.

Police found two packs of unused black plastic bags in the car. (Photo supplied)