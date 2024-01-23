Police say net idol slain by boyfriend

Killer known to have major gambling debts later found dead from gunshot in his apartment

Thamolwan “Wanjeab” Chaloemchaisri, an internet celebrity and DJ, was slain by her boyfriend, police have concluded. (Photo: Whanjeab Juaura Facebook account)

Police say they have concluded their investigation into the death of Thamolwan “Wanjeab” Chaloemchaisri, an internet idol and club DJ, who was shot in the head by her boyfriend, who was later found dead.

Thamolwan, 23, was found dead in her apartment in the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok at 4.30am on Monday. She had a gunshot wound above her left ear, and a handgun was found on her left hand, said Pol Col Prasopchok Iampinij, the superuntendent of the Huai Khwang police station.

The scene initially suggested a suicide. However, he said that some abnormalities, including the fact that Thamolwan was right-handed, were pointed out during the investigation, leading to the police questioning more people.

The victim’s boyfriend, identified only as Thinh or “Hia Chat” (Brother Chat), was seen leaving Thamolwan’s apartment at 6.37am on Saturday and was considered a prime suspect.

When Rattanathibet police arrived at his apartment in the Sanam Bin Nam area of Nonthaburi, they heard a gunshot inside. Thinh, 41, was found lying on the floor and later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation concluded that Thinh had killed Thamolwan. However, the case against him was suspended automatically following his death.

According to Pol Col Prasopchok, officers are still trying to determine whether Thinh’s motive for killing Thamolwan stemmed from online gambling losses. Friends told police that those losses ran to at least a billion baht.

The Office of the Attorney General is also investigating an assault on Thamolwan that took place last November in Cambodia.

The OAG confirmed that Thamolwan was assaulted by Thinh and another Thai national, said Pol Col Prasopchok.