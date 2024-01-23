Israeli held for Phuket robbery attempt

Suspect also facing charge of assaulting woman at currency exchange

A 26-year-old Israeli man is taken for a re-enactment after he was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a currency exchange in Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: An Israeli man has been apprehended in connection with an attempted robbery at a currency exchange in Phuket.

The 26-year-old suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested on Monday at an unknown location on the resort island, said Pol Col Chalermchai Hernsawad, the Patong police chief.

Police said the man tried to rob and assault a woman at the currency exchange in the Patong area on Dec 31. He ran away after the woman screamed for help.

Police reviewed video from security cameras to track the man’s escape and location, finally leading to his arrest this week.

He is facing charges of attempted robbery, assault and overstaying his visa.

The suspect has denied the charge of attempted robbery, said Pol Col Chalermchai.

The Israeli suspect shows police the Patong currency exchange he is accused of attempting to rob. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)



