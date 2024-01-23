Immigration police nab two foreign fraudsters

Immigration police say they have arrested an Indonesian man wanted in his home country in connection with a foreign-exchange fraud that cheated victims out of the equivalent of 320 million baht.

Putra Wibowo, 39, was arrested at a house in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi that had been purchased in his wife’s name, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of Immigration Bureau.

He was charged initially with overstaying his visa in Thailand by two years. He is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice in connection with an arrest warrant issued by authorities in Indonesia, and further proceedings are pending.

In another recent case, authorities arrested a South Korean man at a condominium in Muang district of Chiang Mai and charged him with overstaying his visa after entering the country last year.

Officers subsequently learned from the South Korean embassy that Hyunggu Min, 43, was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice in connection with a 12-million-baht fraud case in his home country, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana.