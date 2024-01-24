Airport chaos as passenger checkout system fails

Long queues formed at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday morning after the biometric blacklist system used by the Immigration Bureau broke down.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee said the probklem began at 4.30am, when the biometric blacklist system malfunctioned. This meant a process that normally took 45 seconds took more than one minute. The automatic passport check channels at the airport also stalled, adding to the problem.

The congestion mainly affected outbound travellers. Queues built up, stretching back to the luggage examination areas, Pol Maj Gen Choengron said.

Immigration officers had to check all travellers through manually and use the Advance Passenger Processing System (APPS) at Suvarnabhumi airport to assist them with the checks.

After talks with the biometric system vendor, the service was restored about 1.30pm.