Wife of Ufun Store executive in B10bn pyramid scheme arrested

A police officer notifies Ms Ratthakitbovorn (surname withheld), wife of an executive of Ufun Store Co and key suspect in the infamous Ufun pyramid scheme, about charges in two arrest warrants she is facing. The woman was arrested in Si Sa Ket province before being handed over to investigators at the Consumer Police Protection Division for legal action. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

The wife of an executive of the Ufun online pyramid scheme, which conned about 14,700 people out of their money with the total amount estimated at more than 10 billion baht, has been arrested in Si Sa Ket after almost 10 years on the run.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) arrested Ratthakitbovorn, whose surname was withheld, in front of a house in Muang district of this northeastern province on Thursday, said police. She was also a key member of the Ufun scam.

The woman faced two arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on June 23, 2015, and Jan 6, 2016, for collusion in transnational crime, public fraud and money laundering.

In 2015, CPPD police raided Ufun Store Co and its network for their alleged involvement in the Ufun international pyramid scheme. Many suspects were arrested, while some remained at large.

After learning that Ms Ratthakitbovorn, the wife of a Ufun Store Co executive and a key suspect in the fraud network, had fled into hiding in Si Sa Ket, police apprehended her at her hideout there.

During questioning, the suspect denied any involvement, but the police remained unconvinced. She was handed over to CPPD investigators for legal action.

In March 2017, the Criminal Court jailed 22 defendants for a total of 12,267 years. Ufun persuaded people in 2015 to invest in fruit juice drinks, herbal and cosmetic products, promising high returns.

The Ufun network later duped people into investing in U-Token, a cryptocurrency fraud, and product purchases. The scheme operated as a pyramid, relying on new investors to pay those at the top.

Numerous victims filed complaints with the CPPD, leading to the arrest of 164 individuals, with the total damage to victims exceeding 10 billion baht.