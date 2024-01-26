Berlin to expand EV investment

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reaches out for a handshake with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Government House on Thursday. The leaders had a fruitful business talk about trade, investment and tourism. Mr Steinmeier is on a three-day state visit to Thailand, which ends on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Germany has vowed to expand its investment in electric vehicles in Thailand so the kingdom can become an EV regional hub, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

He made the remarks on Thursday at a media briefing after holding talks with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, who is on a three-day state visit to Thailand, which ends on Friday..

Mr Srettha said that it was Mr Steinmeier's first visit to Thailand in 22 years and the two countries enjoy 162 years of cordial relations.

Germany is Thailand's largest trade partner in the European Union (EU) and Thailand is Germany's third-largest trade partner in Asean, Mr Srettha said, adding that both sides have agreed to set goals to elevate their relations to a strategic partnership.

The prime minister said that Germany is ready to support Thailand in the production of renewable energy to increase electricity produced by renewables by 50% by 2040.

Germany is also ready to expand its investment in the EV industry in Thailand to help Thailand become an EV manufacturing hub in the region, Mr Srettha said, adding that Germany will also support Thailand's sustainable farming as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gases as well as help with efforts to tackle the PM2.5 haze pollution in the country.

Mr Srettha said he also met with members of the German private sector, who accompanied Mr Steinmeier on the trip, to discuss Thailand's economic potential and new investment opportunities.

Thailand is stepping up efforts to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU next year, he said.

He added that he also explained to the German private sector the government's policy to promote a circular economy, the ease of doing business for foreign investors, human resources development, as well as the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject, which will upgrade Thailand's rail and logistic system.

Mr Srettha went on to say that the German private sector expressed interest in operating international expos in Thailand, as well as the recycling and production of plastic pellets from plastic waste.

He said that the German businessmen also informed the government about their needs for investing in Thailand and that the government will consider them to devise measures to respond to their needs.

He said both sides also discussed measures to promote travel between the citizens of the two countries.

Thailand is a popular destination for Germans as more than 700,000 of them visited last year, Mr Srettha said, adding that Thailand also has a visa exemption scheme for Germans to enter and stay in the kingdom for up to 30 days.

He said he also asked Germany to support Thailand's efforts to conclude the FTA with the European Union so Thai tourists can be granted a Schengen visa to travel to other Schengen member countries.

"I hope that the German president's visit will usher in a new era of exchanges and cooperation between Thailand and Germany, which will lead to closer cooperation and mutual benefits, particularly in areas of electric vehicles, clean energy, circular economy and other areas.

"In March, I am also scheduled to pay an official visit to Germany in order to follow up on bilateral cooperation that will lead to the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries," Mr Srettha said.

During his state visit to Thailand, the German president and his delegation are also scheduled to observe the operation of Thailand's potential industries, including an automobile and EV manufacturing plant, hydro floating solar hybrid power plant, and an inclusive, sustainable rice landscape project.

He will also visit famous tourist attractions, such as Pha Taem National Park and the Museum of Contemporary Art Bangkok.

This is Mr Steinmeier's first visit to Thailand since taking office in 2017 and the first visit to Thailand by a head of state of a foreign nation under the current Thai administration.

The last German president to visit Thailand was Johannes Rau back in 2002.