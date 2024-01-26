Swiss volunteer seriously hurt in bear attack in Chiang Mai

A 32-year-old Swiss man working as a volunteer for a local wildlife foundation in Chiang Mai sustains serious injuries after being bitten by an Asiatic black bear on Thursday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

A Swiss man working as a volunteer for a wildlife foundation in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district was seriously injured by an Asiatic black bear while feeding it in its enclosure on Thursday afternoon. To free himself from its bite, he resorted to cutting his right arm with a knife.

The incident occurred in the compound of the foundation in tambon Muang Ngai of in this northern province. Stefan Claudio Specogna, 32, had extended his arm into the bear’s cage to feed it when the wild animal unexpectedly bit him, refusing to release its grip.

Feeling shocked and fearing for his life, the man decided to use a knife to sever his arm and escape the bear's attack. People who witnessed the incident rushed to give him first aid before sending him to Chiang Dao Hospital with the arm damaged from the elbow down. He was later transferred to a private hospital in Muang district of Chiang Mai for surgery. The missing part of the arm was found in a shredded condition.

According to reports, the Asiatic black bear had been legally under the care of the foundation, having originally been in the custody of Doi Pha Daeng National Park in Chiang Dao since it got lost in 2013.

Due to some constraints, the foundation took over responsibility of caring for the animal.