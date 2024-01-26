Two cubs seized, moved to wildlife breeding centre

Workers move two lion cubs from the house of their owner onto a lorry in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, to a wildlife breeding centre on Friday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: The owner of two cubs was forced on Friday to surrender the animals to authorities, who also charged her with illegally keeping them.

Huay Yai police chief Pol Col Atthapol Inthayophakul used a search warrant approved by the Pattaya Provincial Court to enter the house of Saowapha in tambon Huay Yai in Bang Lamung district to relocate her young lions to the Wildlife Breeding Centre in the same district on a large lorry. The last name of Ms Saowapha, 28, was not disclosed by authorities.

The two exotic creatures, about 10 months old, were found in her house after the Pattaya Watchdog Facebook page posted their photos, including one showing one of them roaming on a street on Thursday.

The male cub was called Alua and his female counterpart was Lin Lin.

Wildlife authorities tried to seize them on Thursday, but their efforts were thwarted by the owner, who did not want to see them anesthetised for fear of life-threatening risks. Authorities and the police then decided to seek court approval for the operation.

Kongkiat Temtamnan, director of the Protected Area Office Region in Si Rachai, said Ms Saowapha was also informed of a charge for keeping a protected wild animal without permission after a police interrogation. The offence carries a jail term of up to six months and/or a maximum fine of 50,000 baht if she is found guilty.

The two cubs were bought from a farm in Nakhon Pathom, but authorities did not find the documents to confirm the animal purchase, according to Mr Kongkiat, who joined the police in searching the property.

This incident marked the second case of animals in the area after another cub had been spotted on a luxury convertible in Pattaya, sparking fear and criticism on social media.