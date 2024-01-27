Plan to salvage ship axed as US to help

A diver inspects the wreckage of the corvette HMTS Sukhothai, which sank on Dec 18, 2022 with 106 people onboard as it was patrolling rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand off Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri khan. Twenty-four bodies were recovered and five other sailors were missing and presumed dead. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Royal Thai Navy plans to scrap an operation to salvage the HTMS Sukhothai as the US government will provide assistance in finding the remains of the five missing crew and collecting other evidence from the ship during the annual Cobra Gold training event next month.

Navy chief Adm Adoong Pan-iam on Friday responded to a document submitted by the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand (Jusmagthai) urging the navy to abide by the foreign military sales agreement with the US, saying the Thai navy would defer the operation involving the Thai contractor.

"The navy will abide by the Thai-US agreement about the salvage operation," he said.

"The fact that the US is to assist us in the matter during the joint Cobra Gold next month is not a normal procedure but a momentous example of cooperation."

Adm Adoong said the navy has also sought US assistance in underwater exploration, including retrieving weapons from the warship.

He said the US would also help find the remains of the five missing crew and establish the cause of the incident. The procedures for this operation are now being reviewed, he said.

His statement also responded to a report in October that the navy would select a Thai contractor with Chinese partnership in the salvage mission.

The topic was raised during a debate in parliament last Thursday by Move Forward Party MP Chayaphon Satondee, who questioned the navy about the salvage operation and revealed details of the sales contract of the warship between Thailand and the US.

Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said this year's Cobra Gold, co-sponsored by Thailand and the US, will take place in naval areas in Chon Buri, Rayong and other provinces on Feb 27.

The 43rd iteration of the training programme will focus on disaster mitigation to tackle disasters in the region, as well as cyber threats to society, the economy and national security.

The exercise will include Muay Thai training and activities tied to space domain awareness and operations, Mr Jirayu said.