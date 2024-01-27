Environmentalists fight massive forest revocation plan

Seub Nakhasathien Foundation says changes proposed at Thap Lan park would be biggest forest land loss in 10 years

Thap Lan National Park is the country’s second-largest national park, covering 1.4 million rai across parts of three provinces: Prachin Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. (Photo: Karnjana Ayuwatanachai)

The Seub Nakhasathien Foundation has objected to the proposed revocation of over 265,000 rai (104,772 acres) of forest preserve, warning that it would represent the largest loss of forest land in the past 10 years.

Changing the status of the protected land in Thap Lan National Park would potentially open it up for commercial use, said Panudet Kerdmali, secretary-general of the foundation.

Thap Lan is the country’s second-largest national park, covering 1.4 million rai across parts of three provinces: Prachin Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Its close proximity to Bangkok makes it a popular destination, which has resulted in development pressure. There have been frequent cases of land encroachment by resort developers, some of whom have been forced to demolish their properties.

The foundation issued its declaration on Friday after the National Parks Board initiated consideration of the revocation proposal at a meeting on Thursday. The plan received cabinet approval in March 2023.

Varawut Silpa-archa, while serving as natural resources and environment minister in the previous government, said last year that he had no objection to the possibility of new forest borderlines around the park in Nadi district of Prachin Buri if it could deal with frequent encroachment issues there.

The plan was originally proposed by the Office of the National Land Policy Board as part of its One Map initiative aimed at improving state land delineation.

The foundation said its opposition covers three points. First, it believes the board’s consideration is premature, as an opinion-gathering process has not yet taken place.

Second, the conversion of forest land to agricultural use would violate the 20-Year National Strategy, which stipulates that the country must maintain 35% of its land as natural wood, and the National Forest Policy, which mandates that at least 25% of national land be preserved forest.

Revoking preserved forest status also contradicts previous efforts to resolve ownership conflicts and may expose plots to potential misuse by investors, said the foundation.

In addition, it reminded the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation of its mission to protect and preserve natural resources, warning that successful revocation could endanger the land.

The possible conversion of over 200,000 rai to other uses would constitute the biggest loss of natural land in the past 10 years, the foundation warned.

It is opposing the plan and urging relevant agencies to act in accordance with their missions to protect local plants and wildlife.

The foundation was established following Seub Nakhasathien’s suicide in 1990. He was a wildlife researcher and forest conservationist who helped transform the status of Thungyai Naresuan and the adjacent Huay Kha Khaeng Western Forest Complex into a sacrosanct site and inspired many young people to become forest patrol staff.