Two major drug hauls made in North

Officers search a warehouse in Wiang Chai district of Chiang Rai where they found 25 sacks containing 5 million speed pills after giving a chase to a pickup from a border area on Saturday morning. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

Authorities seized 5 million speed pills from a warehouse in Chiang Rai on Saturday morning, while 33 rucksacks containing uncounted speed pills were abandoned by smugglers after a clash in Chiang Mai.

A combined team of border patrol police, paramilitary rangers and narcotics suppression police spotted a suspicious pickup truck avoiding road checkpoints near the border in Mae Fa Luang and Chiang Saen districts of Chiang Rai on Saturday morning.

This prompted the team to give chase. At about 9am, the officers found the vehicle parked at a warehouse in tambon Pha-ngam of Wiang Chai district. A search found 25 sacks containing 5 million speed pills inside a storage room, said Lt Gen Narit Thawornwong, commander of the 3rd Corps, in his capacity as chief of a northern border drug suppression unit.

He said soldiers from the Chaiyanuparb military unit of the Pha Muang task force also clashed with a group of drug smugglers at Huai Luek Maeyangkum village in Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai on Saturday morning. After the exchange of gunfire, the armed men fled. No soldiers were injured.

Troops who inspected the area afterward found 33 modified rucksacks containing speed pills, said Lt Gen Narit.

The soldiers were guarding the site pending further examination and abandoned drugs.