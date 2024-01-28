Briton dies in stunt gone wrong

CHON BURI: A 33-year-old British man died on Saturday after his parachute malfunctioned during a jump from the top of a 29-storey condominium for his social media page.

Pol Col Nawin Sinthurat, chief of Bang Lamung police station, on Sunday said Nathy Odinson sneaked into a luxury condo building in Bang Lamung district with a 30-year-old friend, whose name was withheld, to record video clips of a jump on Saturday night.

The friend, an eyewitness, told police that he and Odinson rode a motorcycle from their apartment about 1km away to the condominium. They parked the bike behind the condo before going to the rooftop, he told police.

After preparing the gear and cameras, including one on Odinson's helmet, Odinson jumped off the building, but his parachute failed to deploy. He plummeted and hit a tree before falling further and hitting the ground. He died at the scene.

His friend was still in shock, police said, adding he told police that he had known Odinson for about five months. He liked extreme sports, he said, especially skydiving.

Pol Col Nawin said Odinson lived in Pattaya under a student visa and was a skydiving photographer. He posted a photo on his Facebook page four hours before he died.

Meanwhile, staff at the condominium said the man had parachuted at the property many times without asking for permission. The owner of the property is expected to provide more information regarding the matter.