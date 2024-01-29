DLA says it's time to listen to youth

Students meet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House on Jan 10. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Government agencies are stressing the importance of listening to youth and enhancing their political participation as a response to a recent surge of youth problems involving drugs, violence, deteriorating mental health and financial distress.

The Ministry of Interior's Department of Local Administration (DLA), Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Social Innovation and Youth (SIY) on Sunday held an event called "Learn Len Hen Local", where the works of the Children and Youth Council of Thailand (CYCT) were presented, at the TK Palace Hotel & Convention in Bangkok.

Surabhon Jarernmee, deputy director of the DLA, said young people have the right to express their opinions, especially under the United Nations Children's Fund's Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The government has worked to promote this right, and the DLA can drive CYCT initiatives to support the new generation's participation in local policymaking, he said.

Parit Wacharasindhu, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications, and Public Participation, echoed Mr Surabhon's view that young people are more aware of political issues today, but their voices are not being adequately heard in society.

He said his committee is working with other organisations, such as SIY, to establish safe spaces where youths can express their opinions, connect young people to political mechanisms and have youths get involved in designing school rules and curricula.

According to ThaiHealth director Nattaya Boonpakdee, a report published last year identified six situations that were negatively affecting young people, including repercussions from the Covid-19 pandemic, economic pressure, lack of educational improvement, increasing mental health problems which may lead to suicide, violence and lack of participation in policymaking.

"Kids and youths need a chance to participate in activities they are interested in," she said. "They also want adults and policymakers to listen to what they need.

"Listening is the key to knowing their problems and that will lead to creative solutions," she added.