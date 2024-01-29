Student slain at school, 14-year-old held for murder

Attacker said to be introvert with special needs

Police at the school crime scene on Monday morning. (Photo supplied)

A 14-year-old secondary school student faces a charge of murder after a fellow student was stabbed in the neck and abdomen with a fruit knife during morning assembly in Bangkok on Monday.

The savage assault occurred at Narknarwaouptump School on Pattanakan 26 Road, in Suan Luang district, about 8.35am, as the students were dismissed from assembly. The young victim was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Both boys were aged 14 years and in the same grade, but in diffierent classes

Teachers said the attacker was in Grade 8, and had special needs. He was said to be an introvert.

Pol Col Wachirakorn Wongboon, chief of Khlongtan station, said the suspect faced charges of murder and carrying a knife in public. The boy could communicate well with police and would undergo a medical examination to confirm if he had special needs.

The school, which is under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, remained open afterwards, but by 1pm most students had been collected by their parents.

A woman security guard at the school said the young victim ran to her for help, holding his bleeding neck. He collapsed to the ground in front of her. She quickly pressed a cloth over his wound in hopes of stemming the blood flow.

The attacker ran up to her and stared down at the victim, she said. Teachers grabbed and held him.

She said the two boys were not friends. Just before the incident the attacker did not appear tense. He normally stayed happily with his friends, the guard said.

She said the school had a policy of searching for weapons, but it was not done regularly.

School director Bowornlak Kaewklapanyacharoen said there was nothing to suggest the assailant had been bullied by anyone.The boy did not have a history of violent behaviour and was an introvert.

Bangkok city clerk Wantanee Wattana said the two boys were in the same grade, but in different classes. There was as yet no verification of an initial report that the attacker had been bullied by the victim for two weeks. She quoted teachers as saying the young suspect had a short attention span.