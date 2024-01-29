Srettha hopes for resumption of panda diplomacy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Government House on Monday, the last leg of his four-day visit to Thailand. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed hopes China will soon send another giant panda to Thailand, following the death of crowd favourite Lin Hui, as the two countries agreed to accelerate work on the long-delayed railway link through Laos.

Mr Srettha said on Monday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi supported his request to send a replacement panda to Thailand.

The prime minister said the giant pandas were symbolic of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries, which went back almost 50 years.

"Thailand does not have a panda. But the absence of pandas does not truly mirror our close diplomatic relations with China over the past 50 years," he said after meeting with the Chinese minister at Government House in Bangkok.

Chiang Mai Zoo previously hosted two giant pandas, which became immediate stars after their arrival in 2003 as goodwill ambassadors. Xuang Xuang died in 2019 and his partner, Lin Hui, died last year.

Mr Wang's visit was due to end on Monday. It was highlighted by the signing of a mutual visa-waiver agreement, which allows Thai and Chinese passport holders visa-free entry for 30 days, effective from March 1.

Mr Srettha and Mr Wang also agreed to speed up building of rail links to connect the two countries via Laos.

The Chinese minister sent the same message on Sunday, saying after meeting with Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara that the two countries should make progress on the rail project, which is under the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Xinhua.

Thailand and Laos agreed to extend railroad services from Thanaleng, the Lao border town opposite Nong Khai, to Khamsavath, a new station in southern Vientiane. The expansion is part of the regionwide transport scheme, but the construction of the high-speed tracks from Bangkok to Nong Khai to connect with the Lao train is progressing at a snail's pace.

Then-prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Chinese Presient Xi Jinping agreed last year to celebrate thethe golden jubilee of diplomatic ties with numerous activities next year.