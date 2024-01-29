Cambodia plans expressway from P.Penh to Sa Kaeo border

Traders drive motorcycles with sidecarts to the checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo. Cambodia plans a new expressway between Phnom Penh and the Aranyaprathet border. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Cambodia is planning to build an expressway to link its capital Phnom Penh with the Thai border in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

Cambodian officials were on the ground last week to inspect some locations to be used for the project. They would submit a draft proposal, including a feasibility study, to the government in June, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

The planned expressway would be 420 kilometres long and would facilitate trade and land links between the two countries.

Construction would be in two phases. The first phase would be Phnom Penh to Siem Reap, and the second stage Siem Reap to Poipet, opposite Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo.

The Aranyaprathet border is the main trade and tourism gateway between Cambodia and Thailand.