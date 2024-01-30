Swiss man said he strangled Thai wife

Rescue workers carry the body of the Thai woman out of the cornfield in Khon Buri district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A Swiss man, 53, told police he accidentally strangled his Thai wife out of his anger but police found a card in her throat.

The Swiss identified only as Roland told police during his five-hour-long interrogation on Monday that he and his wife, Orathai Posee-ngarm, had a heated dispute and he accidentally strangled her to death.

The questioning happened as the man visited the Khon Buri police station on Monday to ask for his passport earlier seized. He had earlier told police he had been worried about her disappearance.

On Monday the man told police that he carried her body on a motorcycle and dumped it in a cornfield in Ban Khok Kruad village of tambon Chaliang in Khon Buri district. The field is about six kilometres from his home.

Examining the body, police found a playing card in the throat and a trace of adhesive tape on the mouth.

Tod Posee-ngarm, the woman's father, said he was heart-broken and furious at the Swiss man because his family had treated him very well. He said he did not expect the man to be so cruel.

Orathai went missing from her home in Ban Khok Kwan of tambon Cha Liang of Khon Buri district on Jan 8.

The 46-year-old woman inherited about 13 million baht from her first Swiss husband, who died in 2021. She remarried to this Swiss man and they moved to Thailand two years ago.