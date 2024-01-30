Man arrested for 'accidentally' shooting another driver

Police arrest a 53-year-old Fortuner driver after another man was hit by a bullet while sitting inside his parked car in Klong Toey district, Bangkok on Monday night. The suspect claimed a bullet accidentally discharged from his gun. (Photo: Police TV)

A man was hit in the leg by a stray bullet while sitting in his vehicle in a Bangkok car park on Monday night. Police subsequently arrested the driver of another vehicle who admitted his gun "accidentally discharged".

Voraset Klueniam, 53, reported the incident to Thong Lor police about 8.50pm.

Mr Voraset said he was sitting in his vehicle in a car parking area on Rama 4 Road when he was inexplicably hit in the right leg by a bullet. The bullet came from outside his car, but he did not know who fired it or which direction it came from.

He had been stopped in the car park at the Hinonmachi project near Big C's Rama 4 branch in Klong Tan area of Klong Toey district. Police said they examined security camera footage and inspected other vehicles in the area. They found a Toyota Fortuner parked in another zone with a bullet hole in the driver’s door.

They saw a man near the vehicle acting in a furtive manner, and asked him about the bullet hole in the door.

He was Amphorn Chunate, the Fortuner driver, and he was subsequently arrested.

Mr Amphorn, 53, admitted the bullet accidentally discharged from his gun. Police said they found a Colt pistol and 14 rounds in a plastic bag inside the vehicle.

He was detained for legal action, police said.



