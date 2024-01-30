Yasothon policeman sacked after rape complaint

Teen girl reportedly assaulted after being unable to pay fine for motorcycle offence

The Patiew police station in Patiew district of Yasothon (photo from station Facebook page)

A police captain in the northeastern province of Yasothon has been dismissed for allegedly raping a schoolgirl he had arrested for riding a motorcycle to school without a helmet and licence.

A disciplinary investigation is under way and if it confirms a crime took place, the officer would face criminal action, said Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.

The name of the captain, attached to the Patiew district station, was not disclosed.

The investigation followed an online complaint from a woman that her daughter, a grade 11 student, was raped beside the police station after she could not afford a fine following her arrest.

The complainant said police at the Patiew station first demanded a 2,000-baht fine from her daughter but as the girl had no money, she was raped instead.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Tuesday that he would closely follow up the disciplinary investigation.

The national police chief, Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, has also been briefed on the case, added Pol Lt Gen Archayon.