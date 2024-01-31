Alarm sounds over jump in young e-cigarette users

E-cigarette use among schoolchildren has increased fivefold in seven years with most users beginning the habit while in primary school, according to a recent study.

The results were presented at a recent seminar jointly organised by the Centre for Tobacco Control Research and Education, the World Health Organization and the Tobacco Control Network.

Dr Chayanan Sittibut, director of the Department of Disease Control's Tobacco Products Control Board, said there was deep concern about e-cigarette use among young Thais following the study conducted among 6,700 students. Vaping prevalence among Thai youths jumped from 3.3% in 2015 to 17.6% in 2022, a more than fivefold increase.

The study also said the tobacco industry was targeting more children. Online advertisements of e-cigarettes have increased as more flavours have been introduced to attract young vapers.

Attitudes towards e-cigarettes among youngsters are quite positive, the study went on to say. Thai children perceive e-cigarettes as safer than conventional cigarettes, leading to a decrease in tobacco use from 72.2% to 59%.

Communication-wise, youngsters are less informed about the harmful effects of tobacco, either from media campaigns or cigarette packets. Such awareness has dropped from 74.9% to 61.3%.

"The survey has reconfirmed our opinion that we need to beef up e-cigarette control measures and not legalise these products," Dr Chayanan said.

"We need to create a mutual understanding of the problems among young people, especially through social media channels," he added.

Suwimon Chanpremprung, a teacher representing the Smoke-Free School Network, said children were found to start vaping during their primary school years while e-cigarette sales in schools have also ballooned.

"Some fifth-graders were found to be selling e-cigarettes to their friends or charging them five to 10 baht for each vape," she said.

"Awareness among some teachers on the harm e-cigarettes can do is also weak. Some parents meanwhile mistakenly think that e-cigarettes are safer, so they do not try to keep their children away from them," said Ms Suwimon.

She also said it was crucial for the government to implement stricter e-cigarette controls.