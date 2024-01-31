Pink Line to resume full service

A Pink Line train operates on Jan 6. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Pink Line monorail will resume full service from Min Buri to Nonthaburi Civic Center on Thursday after its operator repaired a conductor rail that collapsed last month.

Inspecting the system on Tuesday, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said Pink Line developer and operator North Bangkok Monorail Co had completely repaired the conductor rail and the entire line was tested successfully on Wednesday.

At about 5am on Dec 24, 2023, a five-kilometre-long section of the conductor rail fell from the elevated structure of the Pink Line, from the Central Chest Institute of Thailand near the Khae Rai station to a pocket track (centre siding) near the Royal Irrigation Department station.

The conductor rail hit several parked vehicles on Tiwanon Road in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Officials determined that the conductor rail was hit and dislodged when sheet piles were being lifted by cranes. An empty monorail train on a test run then pulled the rail down shortly before trial service was to start at 6am that day.

The 34-kilometre-long Pink Line links Bangkok's northern district of Min Buri and Muang district of Nonthaburi to the west of the capital.