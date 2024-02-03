Briton charged with buying sex from underage girls

Arrest follows investigation into two women charged with procuring in Hua Hin last year

Officers question James Alexander Oldfield, 35, a British national, who was arrested in Sathon district of Bangkok on Saturday on charges of buying sex from underage girls in Hua Hin. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A British man has been arrested in Bangkok on charges of buying sex from underage girls following the arrest of two women acting as procurers in Hua Hin last August.

Police officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) arrested James Alexander Oldfield, 35, on Yen Akat Road in the Thung Mahamek area of Sathon district on Saturday.

The Briton was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Jan 19, said Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha, the ATPD commander.

The arrest was part of a follow-up investigation into the customers of two women who had taken girls aged under 18 to sell sex to tourists in the resort town of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The extended investigation found that Mr Oldfield was among those customers. Investigators learned that he had fled to Bangkok, where they tracked him to a residence in Sathon district.

The suspect denied all charges, but the officers were not convinced, saying they had obtained firm evidence against him. He was handed over to investigators at the ATPD Sub-division 6 for further legal action.