World Songkran Festival set for 21 days in April

Traditional dancers perform to celebrate Unesco's recognition of the Songkran festival, in front of City Hall in Bangkok last December. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government will organise World Songkran Festival activities nationwide from April 1-21, according to the government spokesman.

Chai Wacharonke said on Monday this followed Unesco's recent formal recognition of the Songkran festival as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) had already presented its certificate recognising the festival to the Culture Ministry, he said.

The World Songkran Festival would promote local Songkran traditions and activities. Its organisation would be the responsibility of cultural networks in the 76 provinces and in the 50 districts of Bangkok, the spokesman said.

An application for Unesco listing for Songkran was first submitted in March 2020 by the government of Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year, with nationwide celebrations normnally on April 13-15 each year. Activities include offering alms to monks, pouring water over the palms of revered elders, cultural performances and often raucous and somewhat infamous water-splashing activities.